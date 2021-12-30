Brazil’s besieged democracy on the ropes

Finally, Bolsonaro has not followed through on his promise to liberalize the economy. When he came to office, he had a neoliberal platform devised by his economy minister, Paulo Guedes. Known as a “Chicago boy" because he had studied with the free marketeers at the University of Chicago, Guedes hoped to follow the model of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s economic programmes in the 1970s and 1980s. But now, both Bolsonaro and Guedes seem ready to abandon their previous commitment to liberalization in order to improve their chances for re-election in 2022.

