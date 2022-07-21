Break BJP's prison, bring people's govt in 2024: Mamata Banerjee at TMC rally

Break BJP's prison, bring people's govt in 2024: Mamata Banerjee at TMC rally1 min read . 02:57 PM IST
- They (Centre) have slapped GST even on puffed rice, Mamata Banerjee said at the Shaheed Diwas (Martyr's Day) rally in Kolkata
Addressing the Shaheed Diwas (Martyr's Day) rally in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the party is trying to break all state governments.
The TMC chief further asserted that the BJP will be swept away from power at the Centre by people’s mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"The BJP will be swept away from power by the people’s mandate in 2024. They will be defeated. I can certainly say that the BJP will not get single-party majority, and once that happens, others will unite to form the next government," she added.
“Break BJP's prison, bring people's government in 2024,“ the feisty Trinamool Congress boss said amid thunderous applause.
Key updates from Banerjee's speech:
- Those who had no role in country's Independence struggle are now trying to rewrite India's history, says Banerjee at the TMC rally.
- “We will gherao them (BJP leadership) in Delhi if Bengal's pending funds are not released," she further said.
- Centre depriving armed forces in the name of 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme.
- They (Centre) have slapped GST even on puffed rice.
- Today Rupee's value is at the lowest.
- Where the mind is without fear, where the head is held high: Mamata Banerjee quoting Tagore at TMC rally.
- Some people find flaws in our recruitment process; what about the hiring happening in Railways, central govt wings: Mamata Banerjee
