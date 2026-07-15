CJP announces ‘mass hunger strike’ on July 16 as Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorates at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a ‘mass hunger strike’ on July 16 as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike despite deteriorating health.
“Tomorrow, July 16th, join us for 1-day mass hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the students of this country,” the CJP posted on its X account.
Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 18th day on amid deteriorating health concerns. Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party(CJP) have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other exams.
Wangchuk has been continuing strike despite growing demands from political and non political circles to end his fast. Among those who voiced their support for Wangchuk were actor Shreya Dhanwanthary who while expressing admiration for his peaceful form of rebellion, urged him to consider ending his fast.
The CJP on Tuesday unveiled what it called its ‘Five-Point Examination Reform Charter’ during a a press conference at Jantar Mantar where it is holding a protest seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
In the charter, the CJP called for sweeping structural reforms to restore transparency, accountability and credibility in India's public examination system.
The CJP has been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar since June 20 demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.
Wangchuk, 59, has lost 8.25 kg, his blood sugar levels have repeatedly fallen below 70 mg/dL (normal fasting levels are around 100 mg/dL), and he is experiencing constant dizziness, severe muscle loss and visible weakness, with his rib cage now clearly visible, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Monday.
The Cockroach Janta Party maintains that the 20th July Peaceful Parliament March, alongside education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, will continue to build public support until accountability is fixed for repeated examination failures, systemic reforms are implemented, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
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