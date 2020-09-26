Shiromani Akali Dal quits BJP-led NDA over controversial farm bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills, which have triggered farmers' protest across India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana.

The reason behind this, as SAD said, was the central government’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues.

The Shiromani Akali Dal is one of the oldest allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Reportedly, the Akali Dal's decision to leave the NDA was taken at the party's high-level meeting presided over by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal had already said that the Akalis, who initially supported the farm bills, are reviewing ties with the ruling BJP.

Earlier, the Akalis had also requested President Ram Nath Kovind to stand by the farmers and not sign off on the laws.

What SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said

﻿Taking to Twitter, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Shiromani Akali Dal core committee decides unanimously to pull out of the BJP-led NDA because of the Centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues."

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "We cannot be a part of the NDA that brought these ordinances. We had been trying to attract the Centre's attention over issue related to farm bills and its impact. But we were ignored..."

"SAD has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues," the party said in a statement.

On 18 September, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was a Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, had resigned in protest over the controversial farm bills.

Amarinder Singh flays Akalis on farm bills

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh issued a statement saying the adamant refusal of the Akalis to quit the NDA coalition showed the extent of their greed and desperation to cling to power.

"The fact that the SAD is holding on to vestiges of power it continues to enjoy at the cost of Punjab and its farmers, despite being publicly humiliated by the alliance partner, the BJP, had exposed the Akalis' dual standards and total lack of concern for the farming community," Amarinder Singh stated.

Farmer organisations across the country and opposition parties claim that the new legislation will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price system.

The Punjab chief minister urged all political parties to rise above “petty" considerations and come on one platform to unitedly fight against the bills, which he said will “destroy" farmers.

The CM said he is ready to lead the political fight against the “unconstitutional" bills with all his might.

The three bills -- the Farmers'' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and ''The Essential Commodities (Amendment) -- seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers’ produce outside notified farm mandis and empower farmers across the country to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce.

