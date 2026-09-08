'Bribes like EMIs’: CM Vijay’s explosive corruption charge against DMK govt in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of collecting bribes from government contractors in the name of party funds. The TVK chief alleged that contractors were made to pay a percentage of their contract value in instalments, much like EMIs on a loan.

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Citing Enforcement Directorate documents, the chief minister listed alleged corruption during the previous DMK regime in the municipal administration department and in the state-run liquor behemoth TASMAC.

Vijay alleged former Chief Minister MK Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi were cited by the Central agency as among "beneficiaries" in respect of collection of alleged "party funds."

Vijay also invoked the ED’s reference to the "Karur gang" in connection with alleged graft in the state-run liquor retailer Tasmac. He saud even illegal activities were carried out in an organised manner. He alleged that this amounted to "scientific corruption" during the DMK regime.

Vijay said the ED document itself contained the evidence they were seeking.

"The ED document says that 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent was collected as party funds. That is, they demanded and collected this percentage as part of the contract rates. It also says that the amount was collected as a bribe in the name of party funds," Vijay said.

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Vijay alleged that the money was collected from contractors executing works under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.

In his speech, Vijay referred to a person named Purushotham, whom he said was quoted in the ED report as stating that ₹29 lakh had been collected as a bribe.

"It is not just this ₹29 lakh. They have taken it in instalments, like paying an EMI on a loan," Vijay said.

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Vijay also read out what he described as the "climax" of the ED document, claiming that it identified Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, then Deputy Chief Minister, among the alleged direct beneficiaries.

"The direct beneficiary of the party fund is MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and his son Udhayanidhi, Deputy Chief Minister, Ravi Prasad and many other unknown persons," Vijay said.

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“Government officers collect bribes in the form of party funds. They want evidence about party funds, right? This is what I am saying, this is what Vijay is saying and the Enforcement Directorate itself has said it," the CM said.

Stalin Jr. responds Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin hit back at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over corruption allegations levelled against the DMK in the Assembly, asserting that allegations must be backed by proof and accusing the Chief Minister of diverting from questions on law and order.

Speaking to reporters after the Assembly proceedings, Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister had made several allegations against the DMK without providing evidence and claimed that the Opposition was denied an opportunity to respond.

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"The Chief Minister has spoken in his reply. For the first 11 minutes, he spoke about the police department, and we listened quietly. After that, he levelled baseless allegations against us without any proof," Udhayanidhi said.

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"We asked the Speaker to give us an opportunity. The Chief Minister made many false allegations, but we were not given an opportunity to respond to any of those allegations. I don't know what pressure came. We were not given a chance," he added.

(With agency inputs)