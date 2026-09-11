BRICS Summit: Modi raises Indian seafarers’ safety with Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised the safety of Indian seafarers in the Black Sea with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement here after the two leaders met for bilateral talks in the national capital.

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Modi also reiterated India's readiness to support any peace initiative to end the Ukraine conflict as both leaders agreed to ramp up bilateral trade ties amid growing geopolitical upheaval.

The two leaders had a bilateral meeting at Bharat Mandapam that took place hours after Putin landed in New Delhi on a three-day visit to participate in the high-stakes BRICS summit.

The two leaders “shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers,” Minsitry of External Affairs said in a statemmt.

Five Indian seafarers died in the Black Sea due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, prompting India to strongly raise the incidents with both Moscow and Kyiv.

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Modi and Putin previously met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek last week where the prime minister called for an immediate end to the Ukraine conflict and urged the Russian leader to shift from an "endless war towards the end of war".

"The prime minister once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts," it said.

Also Read | PM Modi gifts Russian edition of ‘Thirukkural’ to Putin ahead of BRICS Summit

Speaking at a business forum after the talks with Putin, Modi said progress in global trade is possible only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe. "That is why India is a staunch supporter of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers."

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In their over 45-minute talks, the two leaders discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.

Following the talks, the two leaders travelled in the same car inside the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach the venue of a business forum.

Officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attend the industrial exhibition "Innoprom. India" on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, September 11, 2026. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

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The two leaders agreed to remain engaged in an effort to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership which continues to register "significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties", according to an Indian readout.

While reviewing India-Russia trade and investment ties, the two sides resolved to meet the target of annual bilateral trade volume of $100 billion by 2030 from current $60 billion, news agency PTI said. There was no mention of this figure in MEA statement though.

Modi accepts invitation The MEA said in the readout that Modi accepted Putin's invitation to travel to Russia for the annual summit talks between the two countries.

Modi and Putin also agree to step up cooperation in defence, critical minerals, civil nuclear energy, fertiliser supplies and people-to-people exchanges.

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"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to- people domains," the MEA said.

"President Putin invited Prime Minister to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. The prime minister accepted the invitation. The dates of the summit will be decided as per mutual convenience through diplomatic channels," it said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that both sides are exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, adding that Moscow remains committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries and discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.

In the energy sector, the two sides reviewed the overall scenario and agreed to further ramp up cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

Progress in global trade is possible only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe.

Expanding industrial cooperation, collaboration in the rail and tunnelling sectors, developing the steel value chain, and broadening access to the Russian market for Indian exporters also learnt to have figured in the talks.

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(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.