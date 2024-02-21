Britain’s No-Growth Conservatives

Mr. Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may try to blame Mr. Sunak’s immediate predecessor, Liz Truss. Markets for government bonds and the pound went into turmoil after her administration proposed a supply-side tax package in September 2022. This was much less her fault than conventional wisdom claims, but the Tories ousted her after only 49 days in office. Her policies never became law to receive a real economic test.