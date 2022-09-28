British bank notes with King Charles III’s portrait won’t circulate until 2024
Bank of England says new notes would circulate alongside ones featuring the queen as UK rebrands everything featuring the queen’s likeness
Currency with the image of Britain’s new King Charles III won’t circulate until the middle of 2024, the Bank of England said.
One of the many changes that comes with the new sovereign is rebranding the U.K.’s bank notes, which for the past seven decades have featured Queen Elizabeth II on the front. The Bank of England, the U.K.’s central bank, said that once the currency featuring the king is released, it will circulate alongside bank notes with the queen’s portrait.
The bank, which oversees the notes, said it would release images of the king on the front of four bank notes—the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes—by the end of the year. The only change to the designs will be replacing the queen’s portrait with the king’s.
King Charles is expected to face left on the notes, keeping with a British tradition that new monarchs face the opposite direction from their predecessor. Queen Elizabeth had faced right on her bank notes.
To limit environmental and financial impacts, bank notes that have already been printed with the queen’s portrait will still be issued into circulation, the bank said. Currency with her image is legal tender and will only be taken out of circulation if they become worn or damaged.
There are around 4.7 billion bank notes and 27 billion coins in circulation, all of which will have to be phased out for ones featuring King Charles.
The Royal Mint, which produces the U.K.’s coins, said coins with the king’s effigy would enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.
“This means the coinage of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate in the U.K. for many years to come," said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint.
Before the queen died earlier this month, the Bank of England was already in the process of phasing out paper notes that would be replaced with more durable polymer notes.
In the days after the queen died, the bank released a statement reassuring the British public that notes with her portrait would still be legal tender.
The same portrait of the queen has been used on bank notes since 1990, according to the bank. Various images of Queen Elizabeth, who ascended the throne in 1952, have circulated since 1960.
In 1956, the U.K. Treasury department gave the Bank of England permission to use the queen’s portrait on notes, according to the bank. The bank at the time said it would take years to incorporate new designs into the notes.
The sovereign is on the front of the notes, while images of other notable figures, including Winston Churchill and Jane Austen, are printed on the back. Queen Elizabeth has also been featured on currency in Australia, Canada, the Caribbean and New Zealand.
The queen’s death is driving a rebranding effort the U.K. hasn’t seen in seven decades. Her name, face and likeness have been featured on everything from currency to cookies, mailboxes and flags.