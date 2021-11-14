Britney Spears is freed from conservatorship

On Friday, Mr. Rosengart said he has organized and submitted to the court a plan ensuring a “safety net" for Ms. Spears’s financial and personal matters and an “orderly transition of power," allowing for the immediate termination of the conservatorship. Part of that plan, approved by the judge, allows Mr. Zabel to retain the power to execute estate-planning documents and transfer assets into a trust.

