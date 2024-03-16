Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha will remain in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 23 in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case, said Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday.

Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal passed the order on ED's application seeking the BRS leader's remand. The probing agency had sought a 10-day custody of Kavitha. However, the judge remanded her till March 23 only.

"Illegal, will fight it out in court," Kavitha said while being produced before the court.

Her advocate Vikram Chaudhari also told the judge that the BRS leader's arrest was "illegal".

However, the counsel for ED said, “There is enough evidence, witnesses' statements" against Kavitha.

The probing agency also accused Kavitha of destructing evidence in the case. "We have summoned several witnesses to confront K Kavitha with," it added.

The 46-year-old leader, daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested in Hyderabad yesterday (Mach 15) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 and taken to Delhi late night.

On Saturday, condemning her arrest, BRS leaders and cadre held protests across Telangana.

The party has accused the BJP-led NDA government of misusing central agencies, and termed Kavitha's arrest as “illegal".

In a post on social media platform X, the party said, "BRS held protests across Telangana against the illegal arrest of K Kavitha."

The protesters waved black flags and wore black cloth around their necks and took out rallies and squatted on the roads of Telangana, while raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

The protesters also held placards that read 'We stand with Kavithakka', 'Stop illegal arrests immediately' and 'Central government's stubborn attitude should end'.

The BRS protesters also burnt the effigy of PM Modi at a few places.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!