BRS leader KTR's BIG claim: ‘Secret deal’ between Revanth Reddy and Narendra Modi – ‘heavy blow on Rahul Gandhi’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed both the ruling Congress in Telangana and the BJP at the Centre, accusing them of colluding against the State.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan during a party joining programme, KTR alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had entered into a ‘behind-the-scenes pact’ and there has been a ‘secret deal’ which, he warned, would put Telangana's future in danger.

KTR mocked what he called Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's ‘scissors’ politics. He said Revanth carried a pair of scissors in his pocket and was eager to cut ribbons for buildings constructed during the BRS government.

"He should be careful while carrying those scissors," KTR quipped, adding that the Osmania University buildings inaugurated on Monday were laid down during KCR's tenure.

"The distorted manner in which Revanth speaks, he said, only made people laugh, and when compared to past Chief Ministers, people were cursing him," KTR added.

'Conspiring to damage the Kaleshwaram project' KTR accused Revanth Reddy of conspiring to damage the Kaleshwaram project. He alleged that, under the instructions of Modi and Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister was working to divert Godavari waters downstream towards Andhra Pradesh and eventually Tamil Nadu. "That is why Revanth holds a grudge against Kaleshwaram," KTR charged, describing it as part of a larger plot dictated by the Centre.

Drawing a sharp comparison between the two leaders, KTR described PM Modi as "Bada Modi" and CM Revanth Reddy as "Chhota Modi." Both, he said, made lofty promises and then conveniently forgot to deliver.

He asserted that Revanth's political conduct clearly showed he was heading towards an open alliance with Modi. "This will ultimately land a heavy blow on Rahul Gandhi," KTR predicted.

KTR reminded them that crises like the urea shortage had never occurred under KCR's decade of governance.

"Congress has failed to fulfil even a single election promise in the last 20 months. If you dislike their governance, then in the coming local body elections, give your verdict against them," KTR said.