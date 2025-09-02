KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS for ‘anti-party activities’ – ‘damaging the party’

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has suspended its MLC K Kavitha with immediate effect for damaging the party through anti-party activities. BRS President and Kavitha's father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, has made a decision, the party said in a statement on Tuesday, 2, September.

"The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect," BRS said in a post on X.

The decision comes after weeks of escalating tension within the KCR-led BRS. Kavitha sparked a political storm on Monday when she blamed party colleagues for damaging her father KCR’s image. She accused senior leader T Harish Rao and former party MP Megha Krishna Reddy of attaching a ‘corruption tag’ to her father, and alleged conspiracies by Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar to sideline her.

On 22 August, Kavitha was removed as honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) while she was travelling abroad. She accused party insiders of plotting against her and said her ouster was politically motivated.

Kavitha also alleged that the election was politically motivated, conducted at the party office without her knowledge, and potentially in violation of labour laws. “A grudge was held against me for simply questioning the party’s internal functioning,” she said,

Who is K Kavitha? Kavitha has been an MLC from Nizamabad since 2020 and a Member of Parliament from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency from 2014 to 2019. She is the daughter of BRS chief and former Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR.