BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand from all posts again

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati removed nephew Akash Anand from all posts in the party again. She also announced there will no successor to her in the party till she is alive.

A press note shared by Mayawati read, “The BSP national president took very important decisions related to the party organisation in the interest of the party…under which Shri Akash Anand has been removed from all the posts of the party.”

The BSP also announced the appointment of Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as the National Coordinators of the party. "Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam have been made National Coordinators of the party for the entire country…," the press note read.

Advertisement

Mayawati announced these significant changes in the party leadership after holding a high-level meeting in Lucknow with party office bearers from across the country to strengthen the party.

Mayawati, who is also the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, stated that she would not announce her successor in the party till she is alive, stressing that for her the party and movement is supreme and relations can come later.

Advertisement

Mayawati had sacked Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him as her political successor.

She had last month announced the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, the father-in-law of Akash Anand, from the party on charges of factionalism and engaging in anti-party activities.

Mayawati said in her press note on Sunday that "Ashok Siddharth, who is also the father-in-law of Shri Akash Anand, [was expelled] from the party in the interest of the party and the movement"

Mayawati accused Ashok Siddharth of “weakening the party by dividing it into two factions in the entire country including Uttar Pradesh, which is absolutely intolerable…”

Siddharth, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was expelled along with Nitin Singh, the Meerut district in-charge of BSP responsible for overseeing party operations in the southern states.

Advertisement