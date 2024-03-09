Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday said that her party is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alone and claimed the alliance rumours are all fake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BSP leader said, BSP is fighting the Lok Sabha general elections in the country on its own strength with complete preparation and strength. In such a situation, spreading rumors about forming electoral alliance or third front etc. is gross fake and wrong news. Media should not lose its credibility by giving such mischievous news. People should also be careful.

“Especially in UP, due to BSP contesting the elections alone with great strength, the opposition seems quite restless. That is why they keep trying to mislead people by spreading various kinds of rumors every day. But in the interest of Bahujan community, BSP's decision to contest the elections alone is firm," she goes on to add. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

