The Bahujan Samaj Party will go alone in the upcoming assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, clarified party supremo Mayawati on Sunday.

Her statement came in the backdrop of certain reports claiming that the BSP will fight the polls in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

"Reports are doing rounds since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming assembly general elections in UP together. This news is completely false, misleading and factless. There is not even an iota of truth in this and BSP vehemently denies it," wrote Mayawati on Twitter.

"In this regard, it is again clarified by the party that except in Punjab, in UP and Uttarakhand, the BSP will not contest in any alliance in the general election to the assembly to be held at the beginning of next year," she added.

The BSP chief had earlier ruled out any possibility of joining hands with the Samajwadi Party when she slammed Akhilesh Yadav.

She had stated that the "condition of SP" has become so bad that the expelled MLAs from another party are being called by the chief to join the party just to "remain in media" limelight.

BSP chief further said the SP chief has lost his faith among his local leaders.

"It seems that the SP chief is no longer having faith in his local leaders, while investigating such people along with other parties, especially from the SP, only the right people are included in the BSP which is well known," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mayawati denied claims of party MLAs joining the SP and said that the party is propagating lies as the legislators were suspended long back.

Mayawati also slammed SP for seeking publicity about meeting the suspended MLAs of BSP and said it seems more like a manoeuvre for the election of the president and the block chief.

BSP alliance in Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced earlier this month that it has formed an alliance with the BSP for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Informing of the decision, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the BSP will contest in 20 out of the 117 seats, whereas his party will contest the remaining 97 seats.

"It's a historic day as the alliance has been formed with Shiromani Akali Dal, which is Punjab's biggest party. In 1996, both BSP and SAD jointly fought Lok Sabha polls and emerged victorious on 11 of 13 seats. This time the alliance will not be broken," said BSP MP Satish Mishra after the announcement.

"We will work to end corruption and scams under Congress' leadership. The current government is anti-Dalits and anti-farmers while we will work for everyone's welfare and development," he added.

