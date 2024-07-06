BSP’s TN chief murder: Police claims Armstrong’s killing not ‘political’, Mayawati to visit Chennai on Sunday

The brutal murder of Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong by a group of assailants was not “political” in nature, the Chennai Police claimed on Saturday.

Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur on Friday evening.

Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said that eight suspects in the case were nabbed within three hours of the murder.

“It doesn't point towards that. There is no political angle at all,” he said.

All efforts would be made to ensure punishment for the accused, the official added.

According to the police, 10 special teams have been formed under Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Asra Garg, and its officials are carrying out investigations from different angles.

Armstrong's burial is likely to be held on Sunday.

Mayawati’s to visit Chennai BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday said that she is planning to visit Chennai on Sunday to pay tribute to Armstrong.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Mayawati said: “Considering the seriousness of this extremely sad and worrying incident, I am planning to go to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay my tributes to Mr. Armstrong, meet his grieving family and console them. I appeal to all to maintain peace and order.”

Calling for immediate action from the Tamil Nadu government, the BSP supremo said: “The brutal murder of a hardworking and dedicated leader of the BSP in Tamil Nadu and the state party unit president Shri K. Armstrong outside his Chennai residence yesterday evening has sent shockwaves across society. The government should immediately take strict/necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Also Read | Who was K Armstrong? BSP Tamil Nadu Chief hacked to death at Perambur in Chennai

Earlier on Saturday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed grief over the incident and paid his condolences to Armstrong’s family.

On X, Stalin said, “Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight.”

“I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party members, family, relatives, and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law,” Stalin added.

Meanwhile, BSP workers on Saturday gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary in Chennai, where Armstrong's body has been kept for autopsy. They also attempted to break barricades to enter the hospital premises.