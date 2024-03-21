Budaun Double Murder case news: Mayawati urges legal measures in the Budaun case and emphasises not to politicize the issue.

Budaun Double Murder case news: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday urged for legal measures in the Budaun double murder case, where two children were allegedly killed by a man. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the BSP leader emphasized that the “issue should not be politicised".

"The incident of the brutal murder of two brothers in Badaun is very sad and highly condemnable. Strict legal action is necessary against the culprits so that the law and order environment does not deteriorate, especially during election time, nor does politics take place behind it," she said on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an incident on Tuesday, two children were brutally murdered in Badaun's Baba Colony. Subsequently, one of the accused, Sajid, was killed in a police encounter.

The surviving brother of the deceased children, who also witnessed the incident, has alleged that two individuals took his brothers to the terrace.

He also told ANI that the accused had tried to attack him but he pushed him away and fled from there. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The father of the deceased children has named Javed (brother of Sajid) as the main accused in his complaint on the basis of which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. Following the Police action, one of the accused involved (Sajid) was killed in an encounter with the police.

In his complaint, the father of the victim alleged that the accused had come to his house to collect money and cited his wife's pregnancy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When the children's mother went inside to take money, he said that he was feeling nervous, so he was going for a walk on the terrace. He took one of the children with him. He had a knife in his hand when my wife returned with money. Sajid told Vinod's wife that today I have completed my work," the FIR said.

Earlier, SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav who is also the party's nominee for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in Budaun, slammed the government, saying “law and order has failed in the state." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, BJP MP from Budaun, Sanghamitra Maurya, visited the victims’ house and assured them of her full support. "I condemn the murder of the two minor boys," she said.

Referring to the SP leader's remarks on the incident, Maurya said this was no time to do politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Samajwadi Party is doing politics on the issue because its so-called fort of Budaun was demolished by people here in 2019. The SP candidate must have seen that there was no one asking about him in Budaun today. This is why they are doing politics on the issue," Maurya said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!