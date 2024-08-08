‘Shocked, saddened...’: Mamata Banerjee on demise of ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Several politicians expressed condolences following the passing of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Thursday at his residence in Kolkata

In a post on X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have been knowing him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief. I communicate my condolences to the members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers.”

She added, “We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites.”

CPI(M) leader Bhattacharjee assumed office as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2000, succeeding party elder Jyoti Basu.

In the 2011 assembly elections, Bhattacharya was defeated by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, marking the conclusion of the CPI(M)-led Left Front's 34-year-long governance in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote, “I am deeply saddened to learn that former West Bengal Chief Minister; Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has left for his heavenly abode. Condolences to his family members and admirers. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former West Bengal Chief Minister, Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers. I pray for his soul to find eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

Who was Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee? The CPI(M) stalwart, known for his quintessential Bengali 'bhadralok' demeanor and an untarnished reputation, will be remembered, albeit ironically, for presiding over the downfall of the 34-year-old Left regime in the state in 2011.

As reported by PTI, he oversaw the conclusion of an era during which he led the longest democratically elected communist government. However, despite his efforts, Bhattacharya could not secure victory for the Left Front for an eighth consecutive term in the fiercely politically polarized state.

Bhattacharjee was steadfast in his pursuit of industrializing Bengal, earning the nickname 'Brand Buddha' from the media for his government's developmental initiatives. One of his notable achievements was attracting Tata Motors to establish a small car plant in Singur, an agriculturally rich area near Kolkata.

However, this initiative met staunch opposition from local farmers, a critical support base of the Left parties, and ultimately became a pivotal factor in the downfall of the Marxist government.

Additionally, his tenure was marred by the Nandigram movement, where protests led by TMC leader Mamata Banerjee against land acquisition for a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) significantly eroded support for the Left Front. The police firing on protestors on March 14, 2007, resulting in the deaths of 14 people, further damaged the Marxist government's credibility.

Bhattacharjee's perceived inaction during Banerjee's protest near the proposed car plant at Singur also contributed to his challenges. Ultimately, Tata Motors withdrew from West Bengal in January 2008, dealing a blow to the state's industrial aspirations.