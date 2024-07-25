Budget 2024: These campaign events are being held in response to the ongoing protest by the opposition parties, which accused the budget of being 'discriminatory.'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise nationwide events to inform the public about the features and benefits of the Budget 2024-25 presented by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on July 23. This is in response to the ongoing protest by the opposition parties accusing the budget of being 'discriminatory.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The saffron party will hold these programmes across the country this weekend - July 27 and July 28, news agency ANI reported.

Union Ministers and party national office bearers will visit prominent places in the country to discuss the budget with people. Members of Parliament (MPs) will visit every district where events regarding Budget 2024 will be held. The ANI report said a conference of intellectuals, to which people from the PHD Chamber of Commerce will be invited, will also be organised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“These programmes are being held as per the directions of the party's national president, JP Nadda," BJP's National General Secretary, Arun Singh, told ANI.

The BJP directive said the programmes must highlight the budget's benefits for the poor, farmers, SC-STs, and those employed in MSMEs.

The party has also asked state units to designate an office-bearer and submit a report after completing the campaign. The ANI report said leaders have also been asked to highlight various budget points on their personal and official social media accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her record seventh consecutive Union Budget 2024-25 in the Parliament on Tuesday. The FM introduced an increased standard deduction and revised tax rates for salaried individuals under the new tax regime. Besides this, a cut in customs duty on gold, silver, mobile phones, and other goods was also announced.

The Opposition leaders accused the PM Narendra Modi-led government of presenting a Budget that offers nothing except for the two states—Andhra Pradesh and Bihar—which are governed by BJP allies.

The Finance Minister announced significant financial aid for Andhra Pradesh and major infrastructure projects for Bihar. N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party governs Andhra Pradesh. In Bihar, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United is in power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On July 25, speaking in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of engaging in mere politics rather than providing constructive feedback on the budget.

"I want to condemn the remarks made by some opposition leaders on the Budget. The opposition did not say anything about the budget, rather they have just done politics. They have insulted the mandate of the people, which is not right for democracy," Rijiju said in the house.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!