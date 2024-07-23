Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present a SEPARATE budget for Jammu and Kashmir. Here’s why

  • Budget 2024: Jammu and Kashmir has been under Central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government headed by the People’s Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti after the pullout of its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated23 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present a SEPARATE budget for Jammu and Kashmir. Here's why
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present a SEPARATE budget for Jammu and Kashmir. Here’s why(Reuters / Altaf Hussain)

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on July 23. After the general budget, the Finance Minister will also separately present the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the year 2024-25.

This will be the fifth consecutive Budget of Jammu and Kashmir to be presented in Parliament instead of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory. The erstwhile state has been without an elected government since 2018.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Live Updates: Stock market trades cautions on Budget 2024 date

On February 5, Sitharaman proposed an interim Budget of 1.18 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The UT budget is expected to be around the same amount in today's budget. However, according to some reports, some welfare measures can be expected in the Budget today since the UT is likely to see assembly elections later this year.

News agency ANI reported that the UT budget copies have arrived in the Parliament. “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) in Parliament today,” the agency reported.

Central rule since 2018

Jammu and Kashmir has been under Central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government headed by the People’s Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti after the pullout of its partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Manoj Sinha is the present Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of the UT.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Political Reactions Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget

The budget for 2019-20 was approved by then state governor Satya Pal Malik as head of the state administrative council. On August 5, 2019, apart from the abrogation of Article 370, the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Since then, the budgets are presented in the Parliament.

The budgets will be presented in the assembly once Jammu and Kashmir has an elected house, like it used to have before 2018. On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to hold Assembly elections in the UT before September 30, 2024.

Last assembly polls in erstwhile state were held in November-December 2014 paving way for PDP-BJP coalition government.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsBudget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present a SEPARATE budget for Jammu and Kashmir. Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    314.25
    11:11 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    1.65 (0.53%)

    Tata Steel

    160.35
    11:11 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    0 (0%)

    Federal Bank

    199.50
    11:11 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    6.55 (3.39%)

    Vedanta

    433.25
    11:11 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    -15.6 (-3.48%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    43.00
    11:04 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    2.95 (7.37%)

    Rajesh Exports

    313.20
    11:02 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    15.65 (5.26%)

    Suzlon Energy

    57.78
    11:04 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    2.71 (4.92%)

    Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

    2,723.80
    11:04 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    105.1 (4.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue