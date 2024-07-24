Budget 2024: INDIA bloc says non-NDA states ‘ignored’; 4 Opposition CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on July 27

  • Budget 2024: Three Chief Ministers from the Congress party – Revanth Reddy (Telangana), Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) and one from the DMK - MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu) - will skip the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated24 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
New Delhi, Jul 23 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, party General Seceratary KC Venugopal and NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar during the meeting of INDIA bloc's Floor Leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, at Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Jul 23 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, party General Seceratary KC Venugopal and NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar during the meeting of INDIA bloc’s Floor Leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (AICC)

At least four Chief Ministers from the Opposition camp have decided to boycott the upcoming meeting of NITI Aayog to protest what they call a ‘discriminatory’ Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on July 23.

Three of these Chief Ministers are from the Congress party – Revanth Reddy (Telangana), Siddaramaiah (Karnataka) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh). Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin is the fourth.

Also Read | A for agri, B for Bihar: The A-Z of Modi 3.0’s first Budget

“The Union Budget presented today was extremely discriminatory and dangerous, which completely goes against the principles of federalism and fairness that the Union Government must follow. In protest, INC CMs will be boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a post on X.

Earlier Stalin had in a press conference announced he would not attend the meeting. The NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on July 27 will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We don’t feel Kannadigas are heard, and hence there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting,” Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, adding that the Budget 2024 has neglected his state’s demands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not look beyond Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in the Budget, in order to protect his government, the opposition leaders said.

NDA allies benefited

Sitharaman presented her record seventh consecutive Union Budget 2024-25 today in the Parliament on Tuesday. The FM introduced increased standard deduction and revised tax rates for salaried individuals under the new tax regime. Besides this, a cut in customs duty on gold, silver, mobile phones and other goods were also announced.

The Finance Minister announced significant financial aid for Andhra Pradesh and major infrastructure projects for Bihar. Andhra Pradesh is governed by N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. In Bihar, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United is in power. The TDP and the JD-U are allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Also Read | ’Kursi Bachao…,’ Rahul Gandhi’s first reaction on Budget 2024

Speaking at the press conference, Stalin said that the Union government boycotted Tamil Nadu in the Budget 2024.

The Opposition has decided to protest against the discriminatory budget during the ongoing session of Parliament. INDIA bloc Members of Parliament (MPs) will protest in front of the Parliament House before the beginning of House proceedings today, July 24.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsBudget 2024: INDIA bloc says non-NDA states ‘ignored’; 4 Opposition CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on July 27

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.000.00
      Chennai
      75,122.000.00
      Delhi
      75,048.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue