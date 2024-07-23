Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken a leaf out of the Congress party's 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto with its internship program, Congress party alleged on July 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Finance Minister has taken a leaf out of the INC's Nyay Patra 2024, with its internship program clearly modelled on the INC's proposed Apprenticeship Program that was called Pehli Naukri Pakki," Ramesh said in a post on X as the Finance Minister was presenting Budget 2024 in the Parliament.

In her Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new centrally-sponsored skilling scheme that will train 20 lakh youth for a 5 year period. The FM added that the government will provide 12-month internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in top 500 companies for a 5 year period. “The government will give internship allowance of ₹5,000 per month and a one time assistance of ₹6,000. The companies will bear training cost and 12% of the internship cost," Sitharaman said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“However, in their trademark style, the scheme has been designed to grab headlines, with arbitrary targets (1 crore internships) rather than a programmatic guarantee for all diploma holders and graduates, like the Indian National Congress had envisioned," Ramesh said.

The Congress party had in its manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 titled - Nyay Patra promised ₹1 Lakh apprenticeship stipend for one year for diploma holder/graduate below the age of 25 years.

Ramesh shared a photo of Congress manifesto posted with an image of Rahul Gandhi shaking hands with a youth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tuesday's Budget, first of the third consecutive government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes in the backdrop of changed political landscape in the country. The BJP fell short of the majority mark in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 forcing it to rely on its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies including N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) to form the government at the Centre.

In its manifesto, the Congress party had guaranteed a new Right to Apprenticeship Act to provide a one year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25.

“Apprentices will get ₹ 1 lakh a year. The apprenticeship will impart skills, enhance employability and provide full-time job opportunities for millions of youth," the manifesto read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Copying Congress' Ideas Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram also accused the Finance Minister of copying the opposition party’s ideas in the manifesto.

“I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto. I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto," Chidambaram said wishing the Finance Minister ‘copied’ some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto.

