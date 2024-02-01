Budget 2024 LIVE: ‘Vague language like confidence and hope but …,’ Shahi Tharoor on FM Sitharaman's interim budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents India's last budget before national election, says economy going through transformation.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre has worked with an approach to development that is "all-round, all-inclusive and all-pervasive" ('sarvangin', 'sarvasparshi' and 'sarvasamaveshi') and said that the trinity of "Democracy, Demography and Diversity" can help fulfil the aspirations of every Indian.
On interim Budget 2024, Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "It is a 'vote-on-account' which has only one purpose to keep the government solvent for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. What's worrying is that
there is a budget deficit of ₹18 lakh crores. This means that the government is borrowing for its expenditure. This number is only going to increase next year."
Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram said, “This is only a routine administrative exercise to make sure the government of India has enough money to run routine affairs until the new government is formed. So, I don’t expect any major structural changes," says
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said, "I have no expectations from this budget. I am saying this from the fact that from the last 10 years there has only been 'jumlebaazi'. There have been great slogans, great catchlines, great advertisements but practically nothing has happened."
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said"We are not expecting anything from the Finance Minister's (interim) budget for common people. Price hike, unemployment have gone up and farmers are facing a crisis. But there are no schemes or relief measures for farmers, inflation and unemployment. This budget is election-oriented."
Odisha Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said, that the Interim Budget 2024-25 will be a trailer for the main movie after the elections.
"The expectations from Odisha are very high. But since it is an interim budget, how much they will cater to the demands of the state is to be seen. In the last couple of years, we have been the top investment destination in the case of industry in the country. We expect a lot of funding in the port sector, industrial corridor sector, and in the power sector," said Pratap Keshari Deb.
“There has always been a huge demand for the infrastructural development of railways. Though (Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw) is a Rajya Sabha Member from Odisha, the amount of money that has been said in the budget is not being rounded properly in the field yet we have six districts unconnected by railways so there is a huge gap, and Odisha being a resource-rich state, infrastructure development is a necessity so we expect a lot of investment and money on the infrastructure sector"
