Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1. Reacting to her speech, political leaders have now shared their responses.

While taking a swipe at the Centre, the Congress on Saturday said while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of four engines of development, the Budget was “completely derailed”. In her Saturday budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said agriculture, MSME, investments and exports are the four power engines of development.

Budget 2025 LIVE Updates Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, “The FM spoke of four engines: Agriculture, MSMEs, Investment, and Exports. There are so many engines that the Budget has been completely derailed.”

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran expressed his disappointment with the Union Budget 2025, calling it an election-focused strategy rather than a balanced financial plan.

Maran claimed that the Budget was designed to appeal to voters in Delhi, especially with the upcoming Delhi elections on February 5.

He criticised the income tax exemption announcement, saying that while the Finance Minister initially claimed no tax for incomes up to ₹12 lakh, she later mentioned a 10 per cent tax slab for earnings between ₹8–12 lakh. This, he argued, creates confusion and is not as straightforward as it seems.

Maran accused the government of misleading the middle class, stating that the exemption process involves complexities like TDS claims, making it less beneficial than it appears. He argued that the middle class has been let down once again.

He alleged that the Budget 2025 prioritises Bihar, where elections are due, while neglecting the rest of the country. He specifically pointed out that there was no mention of Tamil Nadu or other southern states, questioning the fairness of the allocations.