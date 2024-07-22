Budget Session of Parliament: Tagore has, in his notice, urged the House to suspend all listed business of the day to discuss the ‘unprecedented cases of paper leaks’ in conduct of exams including NEET-UG and UGC NET and the failure of National Testing Agency (NTA).

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the ongoing controversy over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tagore has, in his notice, urged the House to suspend all listed business of the day to discuss the "unprecedented cases of paper leaks in conduct of exams including NEET-UG and UGC NET and the failure of National Testing Agency (NTA)."

The Bugdet Session of Parliament begins on Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey on Monday before presenting the Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday. The opposition is expected to corner the PM Narendra Modi government on host of issues, including the NEET-UG row, during the session.

The session beings on the day when the Supreme Court is all set to resume the hearing on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the NEET-UG 2024 exam held on May 5 this year.

Both houses of parliament witnessed several adjournments in the last session, with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on a debate on the NEET-UG controversy while the government was keen to take up the motion of thanks on the President's address in the last session of Parliament held in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress MP Manish Tewari has also given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on border clashes between India and China and India's trade deficit with China.

"I urge the Government to inform the House about the border situation and the trade deficit, and to provide details on efforts to resolve the border dispute and protect India's integrity against Chinese aggressions. I request permission to raise this matter," Tewari said in the notice .

(With ANI inputs)

