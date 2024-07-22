Budget Session of Parliament begins today. INDIA bloc to corner Modi govt on NEET-UG, Agniveer and Kanwar Yatra rule

The stage is set for a stormy Budget Session of Parliament to begin today, July 22 as ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces special status demand from its key allies and Opposition's protest over several issues, including the latest Kanwar Yatra eateries name plate row in Uttar Pradesh.

The three-week long session will see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting a record seventh straight budget (2024-25) in the backdrop of changed political landscape in the country.

The BJP fell short of the majority mark in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 forcing it to rely on its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies including N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) to form the government at the Centre.

Sitharaman will also table the Economic Survey today.

Opposition demands discussion on NEET-UG, Jammu attacks At the all-party meeting held on July 21 ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, the Congress asserted that issues such as the NEET-UG 'scam', Uttar Pradesh government's order to eateries during Kanwar Yatra and internal security situation in Jammu-Kashmir and Manipur, be taken up for discussion during the session in the Parliament.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh said that in the all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi presented a host of issues on behalf of the party that should be taken up in the Parliament.

"Gogoi called for discussion on governance issues relating to NEET/NET scams, UPSC controversies, worsening railway safety and Agniveer", Ramesh said. The Congress also raised the issues relating to Centre-state relations and the economy, which it stated must be debated upon.

A united Opposition under INDIA bloc is expected to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on these issues during the Budget Session of Parliament.

JD-U, YSRCP demand special package The BJP ally, JD(U) and the YSRCP, one of the BJP's friendly parties, sought Special Category Status (SCS) for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), once a friendly party of the BJP, also reminded the BJP about its pledge of the Special Category Status for Odisha.

"How the political climate has changed! In the all-party meeting of floor leaders the BJD leader reminded the Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) and BJP President JP Nadda that the BJP's manifesto for the 2014 assembly elections in Odisha had promised special category status to the state," Ramesh said on X.

19 sittings, 6 Bills Congress leader K Suresh told reporters, after the all-party meeting, that his party was joined by other INDIA bloc members in seeking the Lok Sabha deputy speaker's position for the opposition according to convention.

This session of Parliament is scheduled to have 19 sittings and run till August 12. The government is expected to table six bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, besides getting Parliament’s nod for the Budget of Jammu and Kashmir, the UT under Central rule since 2018.