‘Bureaucracy can now come in knickers,’ says Jairam Ramesh over lifting ban on govt employees for joining RSS activities

The Congress on Monday slammed the Centre over its order removing the ban on the participation of government employees in RSS activities. Top leaders of the grand old party alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to politicise employees on an ideological basis.

The attack by the Congress, which also said that the move would be a challenge to the sense of neutrality of public servants, came after a government order became public about the ban being lifted and several opposition leaders criticised it, news agency PTI reported.

The government of India's order lifting the ban on government employees to participate in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities has sparked a political debate between the opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post along with the picture of the order, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhi ji's assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur."

In 1966, a ban was imposed - and rightly so - on government employees taking part in RSS activities, Ramesh said.

"After June 4th, 2024, relations between the self-anointed non-biological PM and the RSS have nosedived. On July 9, 2024, the 58-year ban that was in force even during Mr Vajpayee's tenure as PM was removed," he said.

Also Read | Ban lifted on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities sparks row

"The bureaucracy can now come in knickers too I suppose," Ramesh said, alluding to the RSS uniform of khaki shorts which was replaced by brown trousers in 2016.

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension issued an office memorandum, dated July 9, regarding the participation of government servants in RSS activities.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the OM (office memorandum) dated 30.11.1966, OM No. 7/4/70-Est.(B) dated 25.07.1970 and OM No. 15014/3(S)/80- Estt. (B) dated 28.10.1980 on the above subject. 2. The aforesaid instructions have been reviewed, and it has been decided to remove the mention of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S) from the impugned OMs dated 30.11.1966, 25.07.1970 and 28.10.1980,” the order read.