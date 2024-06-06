Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah noting that their unsolicited advised led a ₹30 lakh crore loss due to the the market crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi said, “"For the first time we noted that during the elections, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister commented on the stock market.

“The Prime Minister said that the stock market is rising at a great speed. the Union Home Minister said that on June 4 the stock market will be on the rise and you all should invest and similar was said by the Finance Minister...Amit Shah says buy shares before June 4, 19 May PM Modi says the stock market will break records on June 4..."" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

