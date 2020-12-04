By when will every Indian get free Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when will every Indian get free vaccine for the novel coronavirus . His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward.

"In today's all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine," he said on Twitter.

हमें आशा है कि आज सर्वदलीय बैठक में PM ये स्पष्ट करेंगे कि हर भारतीय को मुफ़्त कोरोना वैक्सीन कब तक दी जाएगी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 4, 2020

Floor leaders of various parties in Parliament have been invited by the government at the virtual all-party meeting today. This is the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 27th day in a row with 36,594 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released today.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 95,71,559, including 4,16,082 active cases and 90,16,289 recoveries. With 540 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,39,188.

According to the ministry, India's active caseload has further dipped to 4.35 per cent of the total number of cases as daily recoveries have been outnumbering the new cases for the past seven days.

