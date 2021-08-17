The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said the bypoll for a Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu that fell vacant with the death of Thiru A Mohammedjan, MLA from Ranipet, Vellore will be held on 13 September.

The polling and counting of votes will be held on 13 September and the filing of nominations will start from 24 August, the poll body said.

The TN Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of Mohammedjan on 23 March this year. Mohammedjan's term was to otherwise end on 24 July, 2025.

The last date for filing nominations is 31 August while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is 3 September, the EC said.

Coronavirus safety norms would be followed for the poll process, it said and asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to appoint a senior officer to make sure the instructions were implemented.

The Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding coronavirus containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye-election.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.