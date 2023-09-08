Hello User
Tripura Bypolls Result 2023: BJP wins Dhanpur, Boxanagar assembly seats

1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:26 AM IST Livemint

Bypoll Result: BJP wins by-elections in Tripura's Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats with a significant lead.

Bypolls Result: Bypolls to Tripura’s Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly seats were held on Tuesday. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured victory in the by-elections for both the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district, as confirmed by the Election Commission (EC).

As reported by PTI, BJP's Tafajjal Hossain won the Boxanagar seat, which has around 66 per cent minority voters, by 30,237 votes. Hossain got 34,146 votes, while his nearest rival Mizan Hossain of the CPI(M) got 3,909 votes.

BJP candidate Bindu Debnath bagged the Dhanpur seat, which has a significant tribal population, by 18,871 votes. Debnath got 30,017 votes, and his nearest rival Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M) got 11,146 votes.

These by-elections, which took place on September 5, witnessed a respectable voter turnout of 86.50 per cent in the two constituencies. The counting was conducted under tight security measures at the Sonamura Girls' School.

Accusing the Election Commission of failing to address their concerns regarding extensive electoral manipulation, the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) has chosen to abstain from the vote-counting process.

As reported by PTI, in the two constituencies, the main contest has been between the incumbent BJP and the CPI(M), as the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, have refrained from fielding candidates. Sepahijala's District Magistrate, Vishal Kumar, has assured that comprehensive measures have been put in place to ensure a seamless and transparent counting process.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 11:36 AM IST
