Bypoll results 2022: List of winners from Lok Sabha, state Assembly seats

The BJP won 1 Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a setback in Punjab's Sangrur as results came in for the bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi on Sunday
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 1 Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a setback in Punjab's Sangrur as results came in for the bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi on Sunday.
A total of three Lok Sabha seats and seven Assembly seats went to polls on Thursday. The counting of votes started at 8 am today for the Lok Sabha seats of Sangrur in Punjab and Rampur, Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, and for the seven Assembly seats across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
In the bypolls for the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won the Rampur seat and appeared set to wrest Azamgarh.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a setback at Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab but made a monumental win at Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll in Delhi. The seat left vacant by Raghav Chadha for his Rajya Sabha debut. Durgesh Pathak of APP defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes, officials said.
In a huge setback to Bhagwant Mann-led government, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann defeated Aam Aadmi Party party candidate Gurmail Singh from Sangrur.
The BJP consolidated its position in Tripura by winning three of the four assembly bypoll seats. Chief minister Manik Saha won his home seat from Town Bardowali, while the Congress won the Agartala bypoll, making a return to the Assembly after years.
Chief Minister Saha secured 17,181 votes, which is 51.63% of the total votes polled. Sudip Roy Barman of Congress won the Agartala seat by a margin of 3,163 votes. He secured 17,241 votes, which is 43.46% of the total votes polled.
In Jharkhand, Congress was leading against the BJP. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP has won the Atmakar assembly seat.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was in a clear lead in both Lok Sabha seats. The BJP candidate from Rampur Lok Sabha seats Ghanshyam Lodhi has claimed victory as he was leading with a margin of over 40,000 votes against Asim Raja of the Samajwadi Party, while party nominee Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua was leading against his nearest rival Dharmendra Yadav of SP.
