Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: BJP candidates lead in Bengal's Nandigram, Rejinagar; key test for Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu

Bypoll Results 2026 Live Updates Election Commission Results: Counting of votes in five assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat is underway. All eyes are on the bye-elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — the states which saw a political turnaround in the 2026 elections.

Bypoll Results 2026 Live Updates: Which seats went to polls?

Votes are being counted for five Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency are involved: Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal; Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu; Thattanchavady in Puducherry; and Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

Nandigram, Rejinagar Bypoll Result 2026: Who is leading?

Nandigram Bypoll Result 2026: the BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, while Congress nominee Milan Pradhan is backed by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction after its candidate withdrew. A rival TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee is also in the fray.

Rejinagar Bypoll Result 2026: the contest is between BJP's Sakharav Sarkar, Mamata-led TMC candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, rival TMC nominee Safiuzzaman Sheikh, Congress' Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi, CPI(M)'s Syed Asad Ali and AJUP candidate Golam Nabi Azad, son of party chief Humayun Kabir.

It is the first electoral test for the BJP and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari since it came to power in West Bengal in May this year. In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari had defeated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in 2021 and won the seat again in the 2026 Assembly polls before retaining Bhabanipur, necessitating the bypoll.

The results will not have any impact on the government, as the BJP has won 207 seats out of the total of 294. Nandigram and Rejinagar witnessed a high turnout of around 80 per cent on Tuesday, with Nandigram recording 80.89 per cent polling and Rejinagar 80.08 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Bypoll Results 2026: How is Vijay’s TVK performing?

Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu are both SC reserved seats. The election results in Tamil Nadu will be declared today.

Dharapuram Bypoll Result 2026: as many as 22 candidates contested the by-election, including Sathyabama from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Sukanya from DMK, Bhanumathi from AIADMK, Lakshmanan from the Communist Party of India (CPI), and Karthika of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Madurantakam Bypoll Result 2026: The contest is between TVK's K Maragatham Kumaravel, DMK's I Paranthaman, AIADMK's S Kanitha Sampath, NTK's G Janakiraman and CPI(M)'s P Suganthi, besides candidates from other parties and independents.

The Madurantakam by-election was necessitated after the previous AIADMK MLA, K Maragatham Kumaravel, resigned and subsequently joined the TVK. The contest has therefore attracted considerable political attention, with the performance of the major parties being closely watched.

The Madurantakam by-election result is being closely watched as an important electoral development in Tamil Nadu. The final verdict will determine who represents the constituency in the Assembly following the vacancy that led to the by-election.

Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2026 (Assam)

The BJP fielded former Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma, while the Congress nominated former Batadroba MLA Sibamoni Bora. The contest also gained significance with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal entering the fray.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, which was won by the Congress in the 2019 and 2024 general elections, fell vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi left the party, joined the BJP and later won the Dispur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.