Bypolls 2023: Voting begins on seven seats in six states; INDIA Bloc faces debut electoral challenge
05 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST
In what could be seen as a litmus test for the Opposition bloc –Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of crucial state assembly polls later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, polling for by-election to seven assembly seats in six states will be held on Tuesday.