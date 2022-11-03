Bypolls in THESE 7 assembly seats in six states to be held today. Details here

Seven assembly seats will be witnessing a by-poll election in six states today (3 November). The seven constituencies where voting will be held on Thursday are- Gola Gorakhnath seat (Uttar Pradesh), Manugoda (Telangana), Adampur (Haryana), Mokama (Bihar), Gopalganj (Bihar), Andheri East (Maharashtra), and Dhamnagar (Odisha), respectively.
Seven assembly seats will be witnessing a by-poll election in six states today (3 November). The seven constituencies where voting will be held on Thursday are- Gola Gorakhnath seat (Uttar Pradesh), Manugoda (Telangana), Adampur (Haryana), Mokama (Bihar), Gopalganj (Bihar), Andheri East (Maharashtra), and Dhamnagar (Odisha), respectively.
Here's all you need to know about 3 Nov's by-poll in seven constituencies:
Here's all you need to know about 3 Nov's by-poll in seven constituencies:
BIHAR
Here, bypolls are being held in Mokama and Gopalganj seats. The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls.
BIHAR
Here, bypolls are being held in Mokama and Gopalganj seats. The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls.
Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him.
Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him.
In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.
In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.
HARYANA
In Adampur, by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate.
HARYANA
In Adampur, by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate.
The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once and Kuldeep on four occasions.
The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once and Kuldeep on four occasions.
The Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party are among the key parties contesting the bypolls.
The Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party are among the key parties contesting the bypolls.
Bhavya (29) had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar to BJP's bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh.
Bhavya (29) had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar to BJP's bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh.
The Congress has fielded former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA as well.
The Congress has fielded former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA as well.
The INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate. The AAP has fielded Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.
The INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate. The AAP has fielded Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.
Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated the late Sonali Phogat, who had contested on a BJP ticket, in Adampur in the 2019 assembly elections.
Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated the late Sonali Phogat, who had contested on a BJP ticket, in Adampur in the 2019 assembly elections.
MAHARASHTRA
The byelection to the Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai will be held following the withdrawal of the BJP's candidate from the fray last month.
MAHARASHTRA
The byelection to the Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai will be held following the withdrawal of the BJP's candidate from the fray last month.
Rutuja Latke, the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, is expected to register a comfortable win. She is pitted against six candidates- four of them Independents. The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature.
Rutuja Latke, the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, is expected to register a comfortable win. She is pitted against six candidates- four of them Independents. The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature.
The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Rutuja Latke's husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year. It is the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Rutuja Latke's husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year. It is the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
ODISHA
There are five candidates in the fray for the by-poll. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded a woman Abanti Das as its candidate, the opposition BJP’s nominee is Suryabanshi Suraj.
ODISHA
There are five candidates in the fray for the by-poll. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded a woman Abanti Das as its candidate, the opposition BJP’s nominee is Suryabanshi Suraj.
The saffron party is banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the son of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.
The saffron party is banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the son of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.
Suraj is the son of late MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi died on 19 September this year. The BJD won all six Zilla Parishad seats and 9 of 11 wards of Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in the panchayat and civic polls held in February and April respectively this year. The party has also won all bypolls since 2019.
Suraj is the son of late MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi died on 19 September this year. The BJD won all six Zilla Parishad seats and 9 of 11 wards of Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in the panchayat and civic polls held in February and April respectively this year. The party has also won all bypolls since 2019.
TELANGANA
The BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) had been campaigning aggressively in Manugoda in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party's ticket.
TELANGANA
The BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) had been campaigning aggressively in Manugoda in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party's ticket.
The Election Commission has asked Telangana's chief electoral officer to keep a "close watch" on the Munugode Assembly constituency through "various enforcement agencies" amid allegations of attempts to induce voters.
The Election Commission has asked Telangana's chief electoral officer to keep a "close watch" on the Munugode Assembly constituency through "various enforcement agencies" amid allegations of attempts to induce voters.
The direction came after the TRS alleged that BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy transferred ₹5.24 crore from his family-owned firm's account to 23 people and entities within the constituency, a charge denied by the latter.
The direction came after the TRS alleged that BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy transferred ₹5.24 crore from his family-owned firm's account to 23 people and entities within the constituency, a charge denied by the latter.
The EC had on Saturday barred Telangana energy minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy from campaigning for 48 hours for violating the poll code after he allegedly threatened to stop welfare schemes if people do not vote for the ruling TRS candidate.
The EC had on Saturday barred Telangana energy minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy from campaigning for 48 hours for violating the poll code after he allegedly threatened to stop welfare schemes if people do not vote for the ruling TRS candidate.
The TRS, recently renamed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), aims to demonstrate its dominance in state politics and go national with a big win here.
The TRS, recently renamed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), aims to demonstrate its dominance in state politics and go national with a big win here.
While 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is confined to Reddy, who is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket after quitting the Congress, and former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS.
While 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is confined to Reddy, who is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket after quitting the Congress, and former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS.
UTTAR PRADESH
The Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party
UTTAR PRADESH
The Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party
The BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA, Vinay Tiwari.
The BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA, Vinay Tiwari.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.