Bypolls results for 7 assembly seats today, counting begins

The results for by-elections in seven assembly constituencies across six states are set to be announced on Friday.

This election is viewed as a significant test for the opposition alliance in India as they face off against the BJP-led NDA. The outcome holds particular importance with upcoming state elections in five states later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon.

As reported by PTI, vote counting is scheduled to commence at 8 am at designated counting centers in these respective states. The seven constituencies in question, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, conducted their polls on September 5th.

During the by-elections, the INDIA alliance demonstrated unity, particularly in the Ghosi constituency of Uttar Pradesh, where voter turnout was moderate at approximately 50.77 percent. They also showed strength in Jharkhand's Dumri, where a total of 64.84 percent of the 2.98 lakh eligible voters cast their ballots.

Out of the seven contested seats, three were previously held by the BJP, while one each was held by the Samajwadi Party (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Dumri), and the Congress (Puthuppally).

In Uttar Pradesh, the Ghosi seat became vacant due to the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who subsequently joined the BJP.

For the Bageshwar assembly by-election in Uttarakhand, the counting process will involve 14 tables and will be managed by 130 polling personnel, as confirmed by District Magistrate Anuradha Pal. The Bageshwar seat became vacant following the passing of its MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April this year. He had successfully won the seat on four occasions since 2007.

In Jharkhand, INDIA bloc and NDA candidates are keeping their fingers crossed ahead of the counting to Dumri assembly bypolls. The counting centre has been set up at Krishi Bazar Samiti, Pachambha, in Giridih district, an election official said, as reported by PTI.

"In all, 24 rounds of counting will be held and over 70 officials have been deployed for the exercise," Giridih Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer Naman Priesh Lakra told PTI.

"Central Armed Police Force and various wings of Jharkhand police have been deployed to ensure free and fair counting," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 65 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters had exercised their franchise.

In Tripura, the ECI has taken necessary steps to conduct the counting in a transparent way, a senior poll official said on Thursday.

Counting of votes to both the seats - Boxanagar and Dhanpur — will take place at Sonamura Girls' HS School. "There is tight security at the counting centre," Sepahijala district magistrate Vishal Kumar told PTI.

BJP's Tafajjal Hussain, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Boxanagar, is contesting against CPI(M) nominee Mizan Hussain from there.

The CPI(M) made an announcement on Wednesday, declaring their decision to abstain from the counting process. They alleged significant instances of rigging in the two constituencies during the voting process.

“In West Bengal’s Dhupguri, personnel of the central armed police forces and state police are guarding the strong room on the second campus of North Bengal University in Jalpaiguri", an official said.

In the by-election, approximately 76 percent of the 2.6 lakh eligible voters cast their votes.

The CPI(M)'s Ishwar Chandra Roy is running as the candidate for the Congress-Left alliance, while the ruling TMC has put forward Nirmal Chandra Roy, who is a teacher by profession.

The BJP has nominated Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan who tragically lost his life while fighting terrorists in Kashmir a few years ago.

The by-election for this seat became necessary following the passing of the incumbent BJP MLA Bishu Pada Ray earlier this year.

Dhupguri, a scheduled caste-reserved seat, has nearly 50 per cent Rajbanshi people and 15 per cent minority population.

Kerala is also anxiously waiting for the result of the Puthuppally bypoll which saw an intense battle between the UDF and LDF to fill the seat left vacant by the demise of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy.

The constituency, located in the southern Kottayam district, witnessed a war of words for the past few weeks as the September 5 by-election was a prestigious battle for both the ruling and opposition fronts in the state.

As reported by PTI, according to Election Commission sources, the counting of votes would begin by 8.00 am at the special counting station in the Baselius College. Postal and service ballots would be counted first, they said.

Puthuppally had a total of 182 polling booths, and the tallying of votes from electronic voting machines will be carried out over 13 rounds.

(With inputs from PTI)