Bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha seat and 56 Assembly seats on 3, 7 Nov; result on 10 Nov

NEW DELHI : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that the by-elections to 54 assembly seats in 11 states will be held on 3 November. Besides, the ECI also confirmed that one Parliamentary constituency in Bihar and two assembly seats from Manipur will to polls on 7 November.

The counting of the votes will be held on 10 November. The states where the elections will be held are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

"After taking into consideration various factors like weather conditions, movement of forces, pandemic etc, the commission has decided to hold by-elections," the Election Commission statement read.

The maximum number of seats going to elections is from Madhya Pradesh. Twenty-seven seats will be up for polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh is followed by Gujarat in terms of numbers, where eight seats will go to elections and then Uttar Pradesh, where seven seats will go to polls.

EC decides not to announce bypolls in 4 states

The EC has also decided not to announce by-elections to seven constituencies in four states, including Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu after receiving inputs from chief secretaries and electoral officers about difficulty in conducting elections.

Elections on the seats, two each in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and one in West Bengal, will be held early next year.

The elections were to be held in Assam’s Rangapara and Sibsagar, Kerala’s Kuttanad and Chavara, Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyattam, and West Bengal’s Falakata.

Last week, the EC had announced the dates of the Bihar Assembly polls, which will take place in three phases -- 28 October, 3 November and 7 November. The counting of votes will be held on 10 November, as announced by the commission.

