C P Radhakrishnan to file nominations as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate on August 20

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan will file the nomination as the Vice Presidential candidate of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday, August 20, said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

In addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many of his cabinet colleagues, the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of several states ruled by the BJP and its allies are expected to participate in the exercise.

“Nomination of C.P. Radhakrishnan as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate will be filed on August 20, at 11 am,” Rijiju told the reporters.