Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took a ‘vote bank’ jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responding to his criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying ‘if he is concerned, why does he not talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators? Why does he not protest against Rohingyas?’

Shah also said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's outburst stemmed from his party's alleged exposure in corruption cases

To put things into context, Kejriwal commented that CAA will pave the way for more migration than what happened after independence, which will lead to a law and order collapse.

Why does Kejriwal not talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators?

Responding to it, Amit Shah told ANI, "The Delhi Chief Minister has lost his temper after his party's alleged corruption got exposed."

"He (Kerjiwal) is unaware that all these people have already taken refuge in our country. They are living in India. Those who arrived in our country by 2014 will get citizenship," Shah said.

"And if he is concerned, why does he not talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators? Why does he not protest against Rohingyas? It is because they are doing vote-bank politics. He will face a very tough time during elections in Delhi that is why he is doing vote-bank politics. Are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators not taking our jobs? He is just raising his voice against minorities of Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis," the Union Minister said.

Noting that leaders like Arvind Kejriwal have no sympathy for those who came here after being persecuted in their countries, he said, "They have forgotten the background of the Partition. These refugees came here after leaving their property worth millions behind. Why won't we listen to their problems? They don't get jobs and education here. Why won't we express sympathy with them? It was not their decision to partition the country. It was the Congress which decided that and they promised them citizenship. Now they are backtracking on their promises."

