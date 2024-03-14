CAA row: Amit Shah takes a ‘vote-bank’ jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘why doesn't he talk of Bangladeshi infiltrators’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of vote-bank politics over CAA criticism.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took a ‘vote bank’ jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responding to his criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying ‘if he is concerned, why does he not talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators? Why does he not protest against Rohingyas?’