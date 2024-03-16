Active Stocks
Asaduddin Owaisi knocks Supreme Court's door to ‘stay’ implementation of CAA

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi moves Supreme Court to halt CAA implementation and Rules. He argues against granting citizenship based on CAA provisions.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI File Photo) (HT_PRINT)

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 and the Rules, 2024.

As reported by ANI, Owaisi said, “No applications seeking grant of citizenship status be entertained or processed by the government under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act,1955 (as it stands amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings."

It further noted, “Issue directions staying the implementation of the impugned CitizenshipAmendment Act, 2019 and the Amendment Rules, 2024 till the final disposal of the instant writ petition."

Earlier on March 13, the AIMIM leader said, “Now, when the rules have been framed, we will file in the Supreme Court. We will make an effort to raise this issue in the court."

Owaisi also pointed out that he had earlier filed a case in the Supreme Court for a ‘stay’ order on CAA, but when the hearing took place, the government, in response, had said that rules had not been framed yet.

While addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Friday, Owaisi questioned the fate of 1.5 lakh Muslims in Assam, who were allegedly left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam after the CAA was implemented in the state. Owaisi said, “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the 12 lakh Hindus not listed in the NRC that was conducted in the state will be given Indian citizenship under the CAA. But what about the 1.5 lakh Muslims?"

Earlier, Owaisi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's stance on the CAA, asserting that formulating a law based on religion is not permissible in the country.

“This is not a matter restricted to political parties. This is a matter for the whole nation. Do you want to make 17 crore Muslims stateless? This is against the fundamentals of the Constitution. This won't pass even the reasonable test," Owasi said.

The Union Home Ministry introduced regulations for the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on March 11, just before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The CAA is designed to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, specifically targeting non-Muslims such as Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 16 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST
