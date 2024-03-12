CAA rules notified: Here are ‘key issues’ that the Citizenship Law may solve
The Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, enabling the implementation of the CAA, 2019, grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees who sought shelter in India before Dec 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in 3 countries - Pakistan, Bangladesh & Afghanistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, March 11, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes for electoral gains in West Bengal, which has a huge population of Hindus who migrated from Bangladesh and have been demanding citizenship rights, according to a report in the Indian Express. The TMC-ruled state, with its 42 seats, is a good catchment area for the BJP if PM Modi’s goal of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats is to be achieved, the report said.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 22 seats, the BJP won 18, and the Congress won two seats in West Bengal.
BJP also feels that the move reinforces Prime Minister Modi’s image of a “doer" and “decisive leader," considering the fact that his government has fulfilled almost all promises, including the implementation of CAA, in the manifesto. The CAA was in the BJP manifesto in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
