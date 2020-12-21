CAA rules to be framed after Covid-19 vaccination starts: Amit Shah

On the "insider-outsider" debate, Shah said, "I think Mamata di has forgotten a few things. Did she call Indira Gandhi, Pranab Mukherjee, Narasimha Rao outsiders when they used to come to West Bengal, and she was with the Congress? Does she want a country where people from one state will not visit another?" "Someone from Bengal, a bhumiputra (son of the soil), will defeat her and become the next CM of the state." He said.