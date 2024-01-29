Union Minister Shantanu Thakur has declared that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, also known as CAA, is set to be implemented nationwide within the next seven days.

As reported by PTI, Thakur made these remarks during a public rally in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Sunday. “The Ram mandir (temple) in Ayodhya has been inaugurated, and within the next seven days, the CAA will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week," BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon, said.

Also Read: ‘CAA will be implemented the moment Covid ends’: Amit Shah in Bengal's Siliguri

Implemented by the Narendra Modi government, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA grants Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India by December 31, 2014. The CAA, passed by Parliament in December 2019 and receiving presidential assent, triggered widespread protests in various parts of the country.

As reported by PTI, a senior government official mentioned that the rules for the CAA would be notified "much before" the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the wake of the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent Presidential assent, widespread protests erupted across different regions of the country.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on 16 April? Chief Electoral Officer says…

Despite being delayed for over four years, the implementation of the CAA requires the formulation of its associated rules.

Earlier on January 3, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), labelling it as “unconstitutional" and asserting that it is constructed on religious grounds. This statement comes a day after the Centre indicated that the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 would be officially notified “much before" the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: No one can stop CAA implementation': Amit Shah urges people to re-elect Modi, oust Mamata Banerjee

On December 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the implementation of the CAA cannot be halted, as it stands as the law of the land. He also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misguiding the public on this issue, PTI reported.

According to the manual of parliamentary procedures, the norms dictate that the guidelines for any legislation should have been devised within six months of receiving the presidential assent. Alternatively, the government could have sought an extension from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Also Read: Citizenship Amendment Act rules ready, set to be notified before Lok Sabha elections 2024

Over the past two years, more than 30 district magistrates and home secretaries across nine states have been authorized to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians arriving from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan under the Citizenship Act of 1955.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs annual report for 2021-22, covering the period between April 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, a total of 1,414 individuals from non-Muslim minority communities originating from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan were granted Indian citizenship through registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!