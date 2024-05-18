‘Mamata Banerjee has unstable mind,’ BJP's Nadda terms West Bengal CM's actions ‘anti-national’
JP Nadda alleges Mamata Banerjee has unstable mind, criticizes her for silence on Sheikh Shahjahan case and compromising with nation for vote bank.
As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Central government of “lying" about granting citizenship to 14 people under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda alleged that Mamata Banerjee has an “unstable mind".