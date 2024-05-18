JP Nadda alleges Mamata Banerjee has unstable mind, criticizes her for silence on Sheikh Shahjahan case and compromising with nation for vote bank.

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Central government of “lying" about granting citizenship to 14 people under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda alleged that Mamata Banerjee has an “unstable mind". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banerjee had accused, “The BJP is publishing advertisements with false information. One such advertisement says migrant Hindu and Sikh communities can apply for citizenship under the CAA. Please don't believe them, you (the electorate) are all already bona fide citizens. If you apply, you will be driven out by being branded as a foreigner," reported PTI.

Mamata Banerjee further asserted that the CAA “discriminates against Muslims" and pledged not to implement the law in West Bengal and has vowed to repeal it if the INDIA bloc gains power at the Centre.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ANI, Nadda alleged that West Bengal CM is spreading misinformation about CAA.

“I can’t speak about her thought process, but her actions don’t suggest that she has a stable mind. She always stays unstable," Nadda told ANI.

Nadda further alleged that law and order are state subjects. He said, “We (Centre) can support them, but Mamata Banerjee’s intentions are not clear. Her intentions are dubious. She was silent on the case of Sheikh Shahjahan. The high court had to give the enquiry to the CBI. Why was she quiet at first, and later, she blamed the BJP? She compromised with the nation for the vote bank."

BJP president slammed Banerjee saying, “TMC is providing shelter to infiltrators and giving them ID cards and ration cards, making them voters, this is anti-national." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was issued on Wednesday to 14 people, nearly two months after rules under the contentious law were notified to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring countries. This comes amid the general elections which started on April 19.

Enacted in December 2019, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act aims to grant Indian nationality to persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!