Cabinet reshuffle buzz grows: What we know about PM Modi's likely ministerial shake-up

The much-talked-about reshuffle in the council of ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government will likely be announced before the Monsoon session of Parliament begins later this month, news agency PTI said.

For days, there have been indications from the top echelons of the ruling dispensation that the exercise may be carried out at any time from now. Sources aware of the deliberations said the reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers will be carried out in tandem with the announcement of a new BJP team under its president Nitin Nabin, the agency said.

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“Team Nitin Nabin” is likely to be announced soon, as the BJP top brass is believed to have finalised the list, with younger faces expected to be deployed in prominent organisational roles.

The sources indicate that the BJP president also held consultations with a few Union ministers of state last week.

There are strong possibilities of some Union ministers being assigned organisational roles in the BJP and of party office-bearers being inducted into the Modi ministry.

Buzz for quite some time Speculation is also rife about portfolio changes for some ministers, while the future of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is under a cloud, given a spate of controversies relating to matters under his ministry, especially the NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE digital marking system.

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There has been no official word on the reshuffle so far. But as per PTI sources, the reshuffle, if it happens, may take place sometime in July, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which normally begins in the third week of the month.

The date for the ministerial shake-up is expected to be fixed, taking into account the prime minister's packed schedule.

PM Modi is travelling abroad Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day tour to Seychelles from 27 June to 29, and he is also likely to travel to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand between July 6 and 11. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is also scheduled to visit New Delhi from 1 July to 3.

PTI indicate a growing view among the government's top brass that key ministries need fresh blood.

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Additionally, there are political compulsions to balance the cabinet based on regional, state, caste and loyalty factors.

Two Union ministers - Pankaj Chaudhary and Harsh Malhotra -- have already been given the responsibility to head the party units of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, respectively.

It is highly likely that the BJP will follow its 'one man, one post' rule, leading to its exit from the government.

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Two other Union ministers - George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu- were not renominated by the BJP for the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections. Their tenures in the Upper House concluded on 21 June.

While Kurian has already resigned from his post, Bittu remains a minister. It is learnt that he has been asked by the top brass to focus on the upcoming Punjab elections.

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Bittu, a former Congress leader and the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, is a prominent figure in the influential Jat Sikh community.

Representation from UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab expected More representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are likely to find a place in the Modi ministry, as Assembly elections are due in these three states next year.

Following the BJP's landslide victory in West Bengal, some of its MPs from the state could be inducted into the Union Ministry.

A few representatives of the rebel Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) groups may secure ministerial berths.

While the 20 rebel TMC MPs announced their merger with the West Bengal-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India and declared their allegiance to the ruling NDA, the six dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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It is also suggested that a senior functionary of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena may be inducted as a Cabinet minister.

One or two faces among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who deserted the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP could find a place in the council of ministers, the sources said.

However, any decision to induct members from the breakaway TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) factions will depend on the Lok Sabha Speaker's ruling, given that their respective parent parties have sought their disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.

The reshuffle buzz intensified after Prime Minister Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on 23 June, on the sidelines of a Padma Awards function.

The speculation was further fuelled two days later, on 25 June, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called on the President.

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Officials described the meetings as courtesy calls, insisting that the two leaders routinely meet the President at regular intervals.

However, it is highly probable that the reshuffle issue came up during the prime minister's meeting with the President.

Hardeep Puri's RS term ends in November The Rajya Sabha terms of two Union ministers, Hardeep Puri and BL Verma, will end in November, and it remains to be seen what decision the top brass takes on their renomination to the Upper House.

Three governors - Thawar Chand Gehlot (Karnataka), Mangubhai Patel (Madhya Pradesh) and Lt General Gurmit Singh (Uttarakhand) - are set to complete their terms in the coming months. Gehlot and Patel in July, and Singh in September.

There is a possibility that some ministers exiting the government could be given gubernatorial assignments.

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However, informed circles note that Prime Minister Modi always keeps major decisions under wraps until the last minute, and a clear picture will emerge only when a formal announcement is made.

(With PTI inputs)