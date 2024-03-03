Gangopadhyay said that for the last two years, he has been dealing with “huge corruption”, especially in the education sector.

Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in the state stirred political debates, said that he will resign from his post on Tuesday, March 4.

Justice Gangopadhyay shared his intention of joining politics and said, "Only the political field can give people who want to take steps in respect of those helpless people a chance to act for them..."

Talking to media, Gangopadhyay said that for the last two years, he has been dealing with "huge corruption", especially in the education sector.

“I will resign from the post of Justice of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday," said Justice Gangopadhyay.

The Calcutta High Court judge is due for retirement later this year, and has said that he will submit his resignation to the President of India in Tuesday's first hour. The copies of his resignation will be sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

"Will resign from the post of a judge in High Court Calcutta. For the last two or more years I have been dealing with some matters, especially education matters, regarding which a huge corruption has been discovered and unearthed. A large number of important persons in the education sector of this government are now languishing in jail, under trial," said Justice Gangopadhyay.

He also claimed “large employer scams" have been underway in West Bengal, especially in provident fund gratuity. “I have passed certain orders in these respects. But I have failed while addressing the matters of labour, labour legislation."

“Now I should go to the larger people," said Justice Gangopadhyay. “In court, a judge deals with the matters which come before him if a person files a case. But in our country and also in our state, West Bengal, there are a large number of very helpless people."

Justice Gangopadhyay is known for his swift directives, occasionally mandating compliance within hours, has garnered appreciation from diverse segments of society, particularly aspiring candidates for school jobs.

He has issued several directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools.

However, his remarks in specific cases have also stirred dissatisfaction among certain leaders of the ruling party in the state.

Following a tussle between his single bench and a division bench of the high court over instituting a CBI probe in an alleged scam in issuing caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category MBBS seats in West Bengal, the Supreme Court had in January intervened and transferred to itself all petitions related to the matter.

Gangopadhyay, who was on leave for the past one week owing to personal reasons, said his resignation will be effective from the moment he sends it to the President.

He said he will answer all queries of journalists at 1:30 pm on Tuesday in front of legendary freedom fighter Masterda Surya Sen's statue in front of the high court buildings after tendering his resignation.

Justice Gangopadhyay, who practised law at the high court, joined the Calcutta High Court as additional judge on May 2, 2018. He was elevated as permanent judge on July 30, 2020, according to data in the high court's website.

(With inputs from PTI)

