HC restrains TMC's plan to gherao BJP leaders' homes for Centre’s decision to withhold ₹1.15 lakh crore2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST
During the 21 July Martyr's rally in Kolkata, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee had announced that TMC would gherao BJP leaders' houses in Kolkata on 5 August.
The Calcutta High Court on Monday restrained the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s plan to gherao Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders' home on 5 August. The programme was announced by TMC MP and General secretary of the party Abhishek Banerjee on 21 July during the ‘Shahis Diwas’ rally in Kolkata.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×