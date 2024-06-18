Call to replace EVMs with paper ballots gets louder amid hacking concerns
Calls to replace EVMs with paper ballots have been amplified after the Maharashtra incident, with political leaders criticising EVMs for lacking transparency and potentially undermining democracy.
A recent incident in Maharashtra has reignited the debate over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Indian elections. The controversy arose when a relative of Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar allegedly brought a mobile phone inside a counting centre to generate an OTP that unlocked an EVM. It is alleged that the phone was connected to the EVM and used to generate an 'unlocking' OTP.