OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Calling AAP govt's excise policy ‘flawed’, Delhi BJP demands Sisodia to resign
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Monday staged a demonstration near the AAP’s office here over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The protesters assembled at ITO and tried to march towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg but were stopped by police. Those who jumped over the barricades were detained, BJP leaders said.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Delhi government has come under the scanner with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommending a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

Demanding action against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the protesters claimed that there was a "scam" in the implementation of the policy.

"We have come here to protest and demand sacking of Sisodia as well as another minister of Kejriwal government Satyendar Jain, who is currently under jail in a money laundering case," said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

For the first time in history, a minister has been jailed but removed from the government which shows the "shamelessness" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, state general secretaries Kuljeet Chahal and Dinesh Pratap Singh and many other leaders took part in the demonstration. 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout