Calling AAP govt's excise policy 'flawed', Delhi BJP demands Sisodia to resign
Delhi BJP protesters have claimed that there was a ‘scam’ in the implementation excise policy
NEW DELHI : Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Monday staged a demonstration near the AAP’s office here over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.